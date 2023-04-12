That didn’t take long! This might be the world’s first crash of a brand-new 2023 BMW M2. A video published by g2_mike to Instagram reveals the damaged rear-end of a Brooklyn Grey G87 M2. A brief inspection of the back of the car reveals damage to the right section, where the bumper is incomplete, the taillight is in disarray, and the right rear fender is crumpled. This G87 M2 was registered in the Boston, Massachusetts area. According to the poster, the G872 M2 was in transit from warehouse to showroom when this happened. A semi truck couldn’t stop, tried to avoid the cars but ended up pushing the new M2 into the Toyota in front of it. Although only the rear-end damage is visible in the footage below, there seems to be some damage to the front as well.

The 2023 BMW M2 is a highly anticipated model, with first units just now landing in customers’ hands. So it’s unfortunate to have a situation like this, for both the owner and the dealership. However, accidents can happen. It is currently unclear what caused the crash, or whether anyone was injured in the incident. However, the video has already garnered significant attention on social media, with many speculating about the circumstances surrounding the crash.

While it is certainly unfortunate to see a brand new and highly anticipated BMW in such a state, it is also a reminder of how fragile things are, so it's crucial to prioritize safety and follow the rules of the road to prevent accidents and keep ourselves and others safe.

