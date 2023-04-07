The BMW Driver Training event in Brazil is back for 2023 and it has a new toy – an M3 Competition tricked out with M Performance Parts. With front canards, side M graphics, and a rear wing, the super sedan wants to lure in people eager to improve their driving skills while behind the wheel of an exciting car. For the second consecutive year, the event will take place at the Circuito Panamericano located some 75 miles (120 kilometers) near Sao Paulo.

There will also be a hot hatch in the shape of a MINI Cooper S, joined by a purely electric SE in its soon-to-be-discontinued first generation. Those who want to take part in the event should know the BMW Driver Training runs until November, twice a month and on weekends. The course is taught by none other than Ingo Ott Hoffmann, a former racing driver who won the Brazilian Stock Car Championship 12 times and also took part in several Formula 1 races.

The course lasts an entire day and is limited to 14 participants per class, with two students at one time inside the M3. BMW Brazil is charging R$7,000 or approximately $1,400 / €1,300 at current exchange rates. For your money’s worth, the 70-year-old illustrious ex-racing driver will teach you how to brake in a straight line as well as in a curve, along with how to take part in a drag race and improve your handling skills. You’ll also be able to do timed laps around the track.

For BMW and MINI owners of plug-in hybrid and electric vehicles, the facility has a couple of charging stations to juice up the car’s battery. In addition, Circuito Panamericano owned by Pirelli has dedicated wet and dry tracks to help students learn how to better control cars in various road conditions. There’s even a dedicated off-road course for SUVs.

