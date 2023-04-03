BMW sold a total of 82,466 vehicles under its brand in the United States during the first quarter of 2023, which indicates a notable growth of 11.9% when compared to the same quarter of the preceding year, where the company had sold 73,714 vehicles. MINI brand sales in the U.S. totaled 7,284 vehicles in the first quarter of 2023, an increase of 5.9% vs the 6,876 vehicles sold in the first quarter of 2022.

BMW’s electric vehicle lineup in the United States comprises of three fully electric models, namely, the BMW iX Sports Activity Vehicle, the BMW i4 and BMW i7 Sedans, and the upcoming BMW i5, set to release later this year. Additionally, BMW also offers plug-in hybrid electric versions of some of its most popular models, including the BMW X5 xDrive45e, BMW 330e, and BMW 530e, while the BMW XM Sports Activity Vehicle has recently started arriving in showrooms.

During the first quarter of 2023, BMW sold a total of 6,588 battery electric vehicles, which constitutes 8% of total U.S. sales. The combined sales of electrified vehicles, including battery electric and plug-in hybrid electric, accounted for nearly 17% of U.S. sales in this quarter.

“We are happy to report that the momentum of 2022 has carried over into the start of 2023,” said Sebastian Mackensen, President and CEO, BMW of North America. “And we are confident that sales of our fully electric vehicles will only grow as our lineup expands. All the while we will continue to offer the variety of drivetrains that U.S. consumers want. From electric and hybrid, to our U.S.-built Sports Activity Vehicles, incredible sedans, and new products from BMW M, we are well positioned for a great year.”

Table 1: New Vehicle Sales BMW of North America, LLC, Q1 2023.