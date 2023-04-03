MINI has been tight-lipped about the second-generation electric Cooper – which is set to debut this year – but today, we might have caught a glimpse at its design. The 2024 MINI Cooper was spotted in Los Angeles during, what seems to be, an official photoshoot. Therefore, it was quite easy for bystanders to quickly capture the new EV on camera. Of course, without any camouflage, we now get to see its full design.

The photos reveal an electric model believed to be the Cooper SE trim, with oval headlights that are larger and sit above a clean and minimalistic front fascia. There grille is also slightly larger than in the outgoing Cooper SE. The back of the car features new, smaller taillights in a triangle shape with the Union Jack still displayed when lights and brakes are activated. The car also incorporates vertically oriented reflectors in the outer edges of the bumper. As you’d expect, the electric 2024 MINI Cooper will not feature exhaust pipes.

The upcoming electric MINI Cooper will be available in two variants: E and SE. The base model will have 181 horsepower (135 kilowatts) and a 40-kWh battery, providing a range of 300 kilometers (186 miles) according to WLTP testing. The SE model will offer more power at 215 hp (160 kW) and a larger 54-kWh battery, providing a range of up to 400 kilometers (249 miles). However, the actual range for US models may be lower based on EPA testing.

The new MINI model will maintain its signature size, with a length of 3860 mm (152 inches), a height of 1435 mm (56.5 in), and a wheelbase of 2525 mm (99.4 in). The electric vehicle will only be available as a three-door hatchback, just like the previous model, although a limited-run convertible special edition was recently released in Europe. MINI has announced that the top speed of their upcoming EV will not be limited to 93 mph (150 km/h), although they haven’t specified the actual top speed. They will also release a purely electric John Cooper Works version, which will likely have more power but less efficiency. The JCW model is expected to launch in 2025, later in the vehicle’s life cycle, while the regular electric hatch will go on sale in the upcoming year.

The new MINI 3-door electric is built under the codename J01. The new EV will be assembled in China by Spotlight Automotive, a joint venture between the parent company BMW Group and Great Wall Motor. It’ll officially debut in the third quarter of the year at a car show in Germany, so expect to see it in early September at IAA Munich. You can see the full photo set here.