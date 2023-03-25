It’s no secret that we consider the M340i to be among our favorite BMWs, especially in the Touring body style. A new video puts the spotlight on the sedan to show it’s plenty quick in multiple acceleration tests, followed by a top speed run until 155 mph (250 km/h). After undergoing a fuel consumption test earlier this month, the M Performance 3 Series shows you might not need that M3 after all.

The car in question is a 2023MY with the iDrive 8 introduced with the Life Cycle Impulse. The sports sedan managed to complete the 0 to 62 mph (100 km/h) run in only 4.4 seconds., thus perfectly matching what it says in the technical specifications. A previous test conducted with an M2 Competition ended with an identical result.

Compared to other high-performance cars tested by the same driver, the M340i xDrive was 0.8s slower than an i4 M50 and 1.4s quicker than a rear-wheel-drive 330i. It was also 0.2s quicker than a 545e xDrive Sedan.

The acceleration test goes well beyond the typical 0-62 mph as we get to see the sports sedan reach 0-124 mph (0-200 km/h) in 15.7 seconds and hit the 155 mph (250 km/h) top speed limiter in 32.4 seconds.

It’s worth noting the M340i LCI didn’t get more power from the combustion engine but it now has a mild-hybrid setup for better fuel economy. The inline-six B58 soldiers on with 382 horsepower and 500 Newton-meters (369 pound-feet) of torque while the newly added 48V starter-generator has an extra 11 hp. By adding mild-hybrid tech, the M340i can now do engine-off coasting.

Another important change brought by the LCI is the availability of a carbon fiber roof, which used to be an M3-only affair before the facelift. Much like it’s the case with the range-topping model, it can only be had on the sedan. Expect BMW to sell the M340i for many years to come as the G20 has allegedly had its life cycle extended until around 2027.

Source: 1001cars / YouTube