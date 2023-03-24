Until the Label Red arrives later this year, the XM is offered exclusively in a standard trim level. Or is it? The plug-in hybrid SUV has officially landed in Malaysia where customers can pick from either a Night Gold Line or a Shadow Line trim. Both have identical starting prices of RM 1,398,800, which works out to an eye-watering $316,000 at current exchange rates.

The main difference between the two is represented by the choice between flashy gold or glossy black accents. Both variants ride on 23-inch wheels and have an illuminated kidney grille while their interiors boast Individual leather Merino in four flavors: Sakhir Orange, Black, Silverstone, and Deep Lagoon. In terms of exterior colors, the XM Night Gold Line and Shadow Line can be had in Cape York Green, Marina Bay Blue, Sapphire Black, or M Carbon Black.

Aside from having to choose the paint and leather at no additional cost, there are virtually no other options since everything is included as standard equipment. Indeed, BMW is selling the XM in Malaysia with all the bells and whistles out of the box, from adaptive LED headlights to four-zone automatic climate control. Massaging front seats, soft-close doors, heated/cooled cupholders, and a Bowers & Wilkins Diamond surround sound system are all included.

Even though BMW sells the XM in other markets with smaller 21- and 22-inch wheels, the beefy 23-inch set is the only one available in Malaysia at this point. The alloys can be had with or without the flashy gold accents depending on the trim level and come wrapped in meaty 275/35 front and 315/30 rear tires.

It’s too soon to say whether the Asian country will get the range-topping Label Red and/or the forthcoming XM 50e base model that will skip the V8 in favor of a smaller inline-six. BMW Malaysia has been taking preorders for the dedicated M model since October 2022 but it’s only this week that pricing details were published, along with the online configurator.

Source: BMW Malaysia