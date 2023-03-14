The BMW 430d wouldn’t normally stand a chance against an M4 in a drag race, but it’s no ordinary diesel 4 Series Coupe. That’s because the F32 model has been tuned by diesel specialists at UK-based Darkside Developments to extract way more horsepower and a ludicrous amount of torque. In the other corner, the G82 is a Competition version without any modifications. Both are rear-wheel drive cars with automatic transmissions.

So, how much power does the older 430d make? You’d better sit down for this one because the British tuning shop took the inline-six to 462 hp and a bonkers 1,017 Nm (750 lb-ft). The newer coupe packs the usual 510 hp and 650 Nm (479 lb-ft). It’s worth noting the diesel-fueled 4er is nearly 190 kilograms (420 pounds) lighter than the M car. On the flip side, the oil-burner lacks a launch control system, so these differences are a recipe for an interesting showdown.

Carwow’s Mat Watson drove the 430d while behind the wheel of the M4 Competition was none other than Ben Collins aka “The Stig.” Before doing the drag races, the sound check revealed the first-gen 4 Series Coupe can deliver an appealing soundtrack despite its diesel engine, provided it has a custom quad exhaust.

The 430d managed to win three out of a total of four races. It’s interesting to see Ben Collins was quicker than the M4’s launch control in the fourth duel. In that final race, the diesel completed the quarter mile in 12.5 seconds whereas the gasoline car needed an extra tenth of a second. The G82 had its revenge in the subsequent rolling races from 50 mph (80 km/h) by winning all three of them.

Since the video includes a diesel 4 Series Coupe that was originally sold in the UK, it’s worth noting the 420d, 430d, and M440d were recently retired from the local lineup due to poor sales. BMW UK has also discontinued the 118d, 120d xDrive, 220d Coupe, X2 (all versions), plus the 520d xDrive and 530d xDrive.

Source: Carwow / YouTube