Last week, MINI has released technical details about its upcoming compact crossover, the third-generation Countryman. The car was teased earlier this month from the BMW Leipzig Plant, where it is being manufactured. Today, based on these official spy photos, our friends at Motor.es bring you a new photoshoped image of the 2024 MINI Countryman. Before we dive into the design details of this render, let’s talk specs.

The upcoming third-generation Countryman will have dimensions of 4429 millimeters (174.3 inches) in length and 1613 mm (63.5 in) in height, with a wheelbase of 2670 mm (105.1 in). Although it is slightly smaller than the BMW platform it shares, it is still significantly larger than the previous model. MINI has increased the size of the new Countryman to make room for a smaller electric-only crossover, the Aceman, which will be released in 2024.

Larger than ever before

The compact Countryman crossover will come with two power options to choose from: 188 hp (140 kW) for the Countryman E and 268 hp (200 kW) for the Countryman SE ALL4. The “ALL4” designation indicates that the latter will feature all-wheel drive with an electric motor mounted on each axle. Regardless of the power output selected, the car will rely on a 64-kWh battery pack for power. In terms of range, the less powerful two-wheel-drive model will have a range of 440 kilometers (273 miles) in the WLTP cycle. On the other hand, the more powerful configuration will have a range of 420 km (261 miles) between charges.

iDrive 9

Design wise, the 2024 MINI Countryman brings a new front fascia. The headlights are new with a thin light bar separating the daytime running lights from the headlamps. They kidney grille also sports a new and fresh design, with black inserts and a chrome surrounding frame. Of course, since electro-mobility will be at the core of the new MINI products, the clean surfaces reflect that, both at the front and on the side.

Compared to previous generations, the new Countryman has a more SUV-like appearance with a boxier, more upright design and traditional SUV proportions. This is likely due to the fact that even MINI customers are increasingly interested in SUVs in the current market. What’s intriguing is how MINI will integrate BMW’s latest iDrive system into its interior design while maintaining the brand’s unique style. We know that the MINI Countryman will be one of the first cars to receive iDrive 9, so we’re eager to see how it will be implemented.

Fortunately, all of our questions will be answered by the end of the year.

[Render: Motor.es]