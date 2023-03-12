Announced a little over a month ago, the (takes a deep breath) Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra M Edition is a limited-run special version of the South Korean flagship smartphone. It comes bundled with an assortment of extras inspired by the original M3 (E30). A new unboxing video show what customers get with the high-end device, which is capped at only 1,000 units.

We never thought the day would come when an M-branded cupholder featuring a built-in wireless charging pad would come in the same box as a smartphone, yet here we are. The large M3 E30 box also contains a phone case with the BMW roundel and M logo as well as the kidney grille and hood design of the latest G80 super sedan.

But wait, there’s more. Buyers also get a “We Are M” metal sticker and a second M-branded cupholder, not to mention a couple of posters. The first one depicts several models from the 1980s and early 1990s while the second features the 1972 BMW 1602 and i4 M50 in Vitality Green from last year’s BMW x Kith collaboration.

As for the phone itself, it has a special animation with a carbon fiber engine cover featuring prominent M Power, likely the M Performance item available for the current-generation M5 (F90). The Samsung S23 Ultra also has a BMW M theme.

You’d be surprised to hear there are other items that come with the M Edition, such as a BMW-branded battery-powered air compressor, an analog clock, and a key ring with six interchangeable BMW emblems from different eras. In addition, the smartphone, which is based on the 12 GB version with 512GB of storage comes with a sunglass holder and a photo book.

Lastly, a Starter Pack Voucher for the BMW Driving Center in Incheon, South Korea is included with the purchase of the S23 Ultra M Edition.