The BMW 8 Series is one of the most forgotten car in the brand’s lineup. If it weren’t for the Z4 being completely overlooked, the 8 Series would be the most forgotten Bimmer on sale. That doesn’t mean it’s a bad car, though. It’s a fine car that certainly has its issues but one that also still has some value on the market. But is it good enough to take on the Mercedes-AMG SL55? Auto Express recently found out.

For context, the BMW M850i Convertible is quite old for the segment. It’s already in its post-LCI years, so it’s ready to be taken out for that long walk in the woods. Meanwhile, the Mercedes-AMG SL55 is not only brand spanking new, it’s now entirely developed by AMG. Naturally, you’d expect the AMG to lunch the Bimmer, since the latter wasn’t even at the top of the segment when it debuts several years ago. However, it’s much closer than you might think.

The BMW M850i uses a 4.4-liter twin-turbocharged V8 that makes 523 horsepower and 553 lb-ft of torque. That’s paired to an eight-speed automatic transmission and all-wheel drive. That’s quite a bit more than the AMG, whose SL55 only makes 469 horsepower and 516 lb-ft from its 4.0-liter twin-turbo V8. However, despite its power disadvantage on paper, the AMG is actually quicker to 60 mph than the Bimmer. On the flip side, though, the AMG is also quite a bit more expensive.

On the road, the two cars are very different. The BMW M850i is a big, comfy cruiser than can handle a corner or two if they should arise. But its goal and focus are clear: it’s meant to be an excellent continent-crossing cruiser and it is. While the AMG is much sportier than the Bimmer, while still being comfortable. The AMG tries to toe the line between sports car and performance car. In many ways it works but it also falls down in others. For instance, the AMG is more fun than the M850i to drive but it still isn’t quite as exciting as a pure sports car. But since it’s sportier than the M850i, it loses that car’s comfort and isn’t as good of a GT car.

There’s a lot to like from both cars and anyone would be happy to drive either from continent to continent. But there is a winner here and it’s fascinating to see which one is deemed best. Check it out.

