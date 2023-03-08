There’s hasn’t been a proper M version of a BMW Z car since the first-gen BMW Z4 M. When BMW first launched this new Z4, fans were hoping that the Bavarians might finally bring the M version back. Especially when Toyota is planning on a GR version of the Supra, which is the Z4’s mechanical twin. However, according to BMW, it’s not happening because, simply put, no one would buy it.

According to the head of the Z4 project, Michael Wimbeck, there was just no market for a BMW Z4 M. BMW did look into it carefully and genuinely considered it. There were engineers that even really wanted to do it. However, at the end of the day, the suits and ties that crunch the numbers and do the math said no.

It wasn’t a hard decision for BMW to make, though. Not just because there really wasn’t much of a business case for it but because the Z4 M is already so good. In fact, the Z4 already has some of the same axle kinematics and subframe designs as the BMW M3 and M4. So there are some actual M bits underneath its unusual looking skin. Anyone that’s driven the Z4 M40i knows it’s a far better handling car than it needs to be. In fact, it’s one of my favorite driving modern BMWs, as it’s an absolute blast to drive.

The Z4 M40i is also fast enough. Its 3.0-liter ‘B58’ turbocharged inline-six makes 382 horsepower and 369 lb-ft of torque, which helps it rocket to 60 mph in under four seconds. Realistically, how much more performance do you need than that? It’s fast, it’s sharp enough to drive, and it looks cool. It’s as close to an M car as we really need, in reality.

Does that mean it wouldn’t have been awesome for BMW to bring us an M version? Of course not. A proper BMW Z4 M would be sensational, especially if BMW gave it the full steering and suspension bits from the M3 and the S58 engine. Although, it would need the 473 horsepower version of the S58 because the stock B58 in the M40i is already enough to turn the Z4 into a hooligan machine. If it were to get the 503 horsepower version, it’d be nigh undrivable without the stickiest of tires.

BMW is already considering a manual for the Z4 and it’s very likely to happen, especially since BMW did the engineering for Toyota’s manual Supra. So while it would be great to have a Z4 M, we’re just happy we have a Z4 M40i that might get a manual transmission.