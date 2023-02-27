2023 BMW 2 Series Coupe Overview

The 2023 BMW 2 Series Coupe represents the most honest BMW offering currently available. Sporty proportions, modern technology, and pretty serious performance credentials make it a great choice in the rapidly shrinking sports coupe segment. Sadly, no manual transmission is available, but we’re willing to overlook that foible thanks to how otherwise engaging the car is. While the $10,000 delta between the 230i and M240i is considerable, it’s worth test-driving both if you’re on the fence. Nearly 400 horsepower transforms the 2023 BMW 2 Series Coupe from “quick enough” to “quicker than most,” and some buyers will love having the extra torque and horsepower on tap.

BMW 2 Series Coupe Engine, Transmission, and Performance

The 2023 BMW 2 Series Coupe has two available engines: a silky turbo four and a fiery turbo six. The 230i and 230i xDrive get the four-cylinder producing 255 horsepower and 295 pound-feet of torque. Car and Driver coaxed a 5.1-second zero to 60 mph time and apparently cleared the quarter mile in just 13.7 seconds at 101 mph.

The M240i and M240i xDrive get the familiar B58 inline-six. It makes 382 horsepower and 369 pound-feet of torque in this guise. It can be quite a handful, given peak torque is available from 1,800 rpm. BMW says that the rear-drive M240i will make it from zero to 60 mph in just 4.5 seconds, and it’ll be half a second quicker for all-wheel drive versions. An optional Cooling and High Performance Tire Package includes high-performance tires, a more powerful cooling fan, and an additional oil cooler. For $2,400, it’s a good buy for those looking to push the car’s limits.

Fuel Economy and MPG

The 2023 BMW 2 Series Coupe is at its most efficient when found with a turbocharged four-cylinder underneath the hood. The 230i gets 29 mpg combined, and xDrive variants suffer a one mpg loss. Notably, the RWD 230i gets 35 mpg on the highway, so thanks to its 13.7-gallon tank, it can theoretically go over 450 miles on a single fill-up. The six-cylinder variant gets 26 mpg combined, and there’s no difference in the EPA’s rating for xDrive cars or rear-wheel drive cars.

Interior and Cargo Space

Inside, the new 2 Series offers a typically clean BMW layout, simple and straightforward. The new curved display dominates the dashboard. Sensatec comes standard, and red, black, or Oyster beige Vernasca leather is available for $1,500. The $1,500 Convenience Package is a great value, offering a moonroof, Comfort Access keyless entry, and automatic high beams. Those features come standard on the M240i.

Ten cubic feet of storage lies in the trunk of the 2023 BMW 2 Series Coupe. That’s small but about the same as other small luxury cars like the Audi S3. A 40/20/40 split-folding rear seat makes the 2 Series usable as a part-time carrier of things, but it definitely isn’t where the vehicle excels. From experience, you can just barely fit four 19-inch wheels (with tires) in the back with the seats folded down.

2023 BMW 2 Series Coupe Technology and Connectivity

The BMW 2 Series gets a curved display and BMW Operating System 8 as standard, offering Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility. A configurable 12.3-inch digital gauge cluster comes standard alongside a 14.9-inch central information display that handles everything from media to climate controls via touch controls or voice commands.

There are plenty of options for tech-forward drivers to love, too. Our picks are wireless device charging for $200, heated front seats and a heated steering wheel for $550, and remote engine start for $300. A head-up display is available as part of the Premium Package.

Safety and Driver Assistance Features

Every 2023 BMW 2 Series Coupe comes with the Active Driving Assistant suite of driver assists. It comprises the Frontal Collision Warning, Active Blind Spot Detection, Lane Departure Warning, and Speed Limit Info. Active Cruise Control ($550) and a Parking Assistance Package ($700; 360-degree camera and self-parking) are available on all 2 Series.

BMW 2 Series Coupe Pricing

The 2023 BMW 2 Series Coupe starts at $38,200. The 230i xDrive costs $2,000 more, at $40,200. The hot M240i starts at $48,900, and a similar $2,000 delta separates it from the all-wheel drive version.

2023 BMW 2 Series Coupe FAQ