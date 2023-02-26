Held at the Messe Stuttgart convention center in Germany, the Retro Classics event is the go-to venue for rekindling with some of BMW’s greatest hits. This year’s edition has a particularly impressive lineup with a handful of rare cars, including a Z1 roadster (one of the only 8,000 cars made) and an ALPINA B11 3.5. We’re barely scratching the surface as the link at the bottom of the page takes you to a comprehensive collection of cars showcased at the event.

Other notable models include the 2002 Turbo (celebrating its 50th anniversary in 2023), 535i Hartge H5SP (E28), 635 CSi, and 850i (E31). If you prefer ALPINAs, the aforementioned B11 is joined by a B7 Turbo and a B10 3.5, not to mention a B6 2.8 from the E36 era. As you would expect from cars exhibited at an auto show, all appear to be in exceptional condition inside and out.

Retro Classics is not all about cars from yesteryear as attendees also have the opportunity to get up close with modern cars, including the recently launched M2 (G87) in Melbourne Red. There’s also an M3 Competition (G80) joined by the model that started it all, the original E30 M3. The achingly beautiful Z8 is also there, as are other droptop models such as the Z3 M Roadster and an M3 Convertible (E36).

This year’s Retro Classics takes place between February 23-26, gathering some of the most desirable cars of the past decades. We’re not only talking about BMWs and ALPINAs as there are other special vehicles, including a track-onlyAston Martin Valkyrie AMR Pro, a roofless Mercedes SLR Stirling Moss, and a Porsche 550 Spyder. If we were to pick our favorite, it’ll likely be either the CLK GTR or the Ferrari F40.

You can check out all of them at the source link below. In the meantime, we’ve highlighted here the Z1 and ALPINA B11 3.2 based on the second-generation 7 Series (E32).

Source: DrGumoLunatic / YouTube