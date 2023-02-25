If you’re interested in owning a valuable slice of BMW racing history, Bring A Trailer has listed a 1998 M3 E36 IMSA GT race car. One of the three sedans prepared and campaigned by Prototype Technology Group for BMW North America in IMSA and USRRC is up for grabs, and it’ll fetch some serious money. With 11 days to go until the listing expires, the track-only sports sedan is already at $211,000 after seven bids.

It not only triumphed in the GT3 class at the 1998 24 Hours of Daytona where it finished sixth overall, but it also won its class the following month at the 12 Hours of Sebring. It went on to grab five more class wins, allowing Prototype Technology Group and BMW to earn the PSCR and USRRC GT3 manufacturer and team championships that year. It then raced in the USRRC and ALMS seasons in 1999 before changing hands a year later when it was sold to Genesis Racing. The current seller bought the car in 2006 and had its exterior repainted in 2014 to echo the black Yokohama/Fina livery from 1998.

At the heart of the M3 E36 race car is the S50B32 inline-six engine modified to a 3.4-liter displacement. It boasts dry-sump lubrication with an oil reservoir mounted in the trunk where the fuel cell is also installed. The single-seater machine has done only 12 hours and 30 minutes since the engine was last rebuilt for endurance racing. Power is routed to the rear axle via a six-speed sequential transmission and a limited-slip differential.

The list of mods is impressively long, and it includes everything from carbon-composite body panels and an adjustable rear wing to 18-inch BBS wheels (with Yokohama Advan slicks) and Brembo brakes. Inside, the M3 E36 has a RaceTech seat with a six-point Sparco harness and a HANS-compatible headrest. Other goodies include a carbon accelerator pedal, a Motorola radio, along with fire suppression and drink-bottle systems. To the left of the OMP steering wheel is a custom tachometer that goes all the way up to 10,000 rpm.

The car is located in California and you can bid on it until March 8.

Source: Bring A Trailer