It was a week ago when MINI USA announced plans to offer a manual gearbox on four additional models and now the company has released full details about the changes planned for the 2024 model year. The entry-level Classic Trim returns for the Hardtop, Clubman, and Countryman models. In addition, vehicles ordered in the Signature Trim will include navigation from now on, complete with Advanced Real Time Traffic Information.

Go for the purely electric Cooper SE in the Signature Trim and MINI will throw in the Upholstery Package upgrade. As for the Cooper Countryman and Cooper Countryman ALL4, they’re both available only in the Classic Trim. For the 2024MY, the Cooper SE ALL4 PHEV gets the Signature Trim 2.0, a new entry-level variant. Step up to the electrified crossover’s Iconic Trim 2.0 and you’ll get Active Cruise Control, an electric tailgate, and the Parking Assistant.

Due to popular demand, the Untamed, Untold, and Resolute Edition models will continue for the 2024MY as an add-on for the Iconic Trim. Elsewhere, that manual gearbox we mentioned earlier can now be had on the Cooper Convertible, Cooper S Convertible, Cooper 4-Door Hardtop, and the Cooper S 4-Door Hardtop. MINI has been taking orders for these models since February 3 and will start production on March 1. In total, the company is offering seven cars with a stick shift in the US.

Attached below are full pricing details, which do not include the additional $995 destination and handling charges.

MODEL / VARIANT CLASSIC TRIM SIGNATURE TRIM ICONIC TRIM MINI Hardtop 2 Door Cooper Hardtop 2 Door $ 25,800 $ 30,800 $ 33,200 Cooper S Hardtop 2 Door $ 29,100 $ 33,700 $ 37,500 Cooper SE Hardtop 2 Door $ 30,900 $ 34,225 $ 36,700 John Cooper Works Hardtop $ 35,400 $ 39,800 $ 43,400 MINI Hardtop 4 Door Cooper Hardtop 4 Door $ 26,800 $31,800 $ 34,200 Cooper S Hardtop 4 Door $ 30,100 $ 34,700 $ 38,500 MINI Convertible Cooper Convertible N/A $ 35,700 N/A Cooper S Convertible N/A $ 38,400 $ 42,000 John Cooper Works Convertible N/A $ 44,900 $ 48,500 MINI Clubman Cooper S Clubman $ 34,050 $ 36,750 $ 40,750 Cooper S ALL4 Clubman $ 36,150 $ 38,850 $ 42,900 John Cooper Works Clubman ALL4 $ 42,400 $ 45,100 $ 48,900 MINI Countryman Cooper Countryman $ 32,650 N/A N/A Cooper Countryman ALL4 $ 34,150 N/A N/A Cooper S Countryman $ 32,900 $ 35,500 $ 40,400 Cooper S Countryman ALL4 $ 35,000 $ 37,500 $ 42,400 Cooper SE Countryman ALL4 (PHEV) N/A $ 42,700 $ 48,600 John Cooper Works Countryman ALL4 $ 43,800 $ 46,000 $ 50,100

Source: BMW USA