MINI is putting the finishing touches on a new family of models as part of a wider portfolio that will include a Countryman EV and a production version of the Aceman concept. Meanwhile, the Oxford-based marque is injecting some pizzazz into its current products to keep sales high until the new wave of products arrives. The Edition-badged vehicles will be available to order from next month with new paint finishes.

The three- and five-door hatchbacks along with the convertible and purely electric Cooper SE in the Resolute Edition will be offered in fresh colors: Nanuq White and Enigmatic Black. Customers can also ask MINI to paint the roof in either Pepper White or black to match the body. To lure in more buyers, the BMW-owned marque is also adding the MINI Driving Assistant as standard equipment.

The Resolute Edition also gets bronze accents for the headlight and taillight surrounds, door handles, radiator grille, and fuel filler cap. The same finish is applied on the air intakes of the front apron, the tailgate’s handle, and the side scuttles of the front fenders. The three- and five-door models receive a black strip running around the lower edge of the windows.

Moving on to the Untold Edition of the Clubman, it’ll be available from November also as a Cooper S and John Cooper Works All4 in Midnight Black II as an alternative to the already available Sage Green. The cars also come with five parallel stripes that run down the center of the roof and hood.

Lastly, the Untamed Edition available for the Countryman gets a Nanuq White paint, which is also used for the logos, side skirts, front and rear bumpers, and the underride guard. MINI throws in door-mounted graphics in Frozen Blue Stone to enable a contrasting effect.

