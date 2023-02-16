Paints are always either coming or going in BMW’s color spectrum, and at the end of the day, the Munich-based automaker offers one of the richest varieties in the business. If none of them tickle your fancy, step up to a Rolls-Royce model and you’ll be able to pick your very own shade. Should the bank account only handle a 3 Series or a 4 Series, a new report states a fresh hue is on the way.

A well-known BMW insider from the Bimmer Post forums has heard Dragon Fire Red is coming to G2x LCI models. In other words, the facelifted 3 Series Sedan (G20) and 3 Series Touring (G21) will receive the paint job sooner or later. The 4 Series Coupe (G22) and 4 Series Convertible (G23) have yet to go through a Life Cycle Impulse, but they’ll be getting a new coat of paint as well. It should be the same story with the 4 Series Gran Coupe (G26).

Lest we forget there’s a sixth model, a long-wheelbase 3 Series Sedan (G28), but it’s only sold in select markets, including China where it spawned a fully electric i3 last year. As you have probably heard by now, BMW has reportedly extended the life cycle of the current-gen 3er and 4er beyond the initially planned 2025. Some versions are said to remain in production until 2027 or even 2028.

It remains to be seen whether Dragon Fire Red will be an Individual paint or not and whether it’ll replace an existing shade or will serve as a new addition. BMW has a vast array of red paint jobs available for the 3 Series lineup: Fire Orange, Fire Red, Light Red, St. James Red, Cinnabar Red, Imola Red, Frozen Orange II, Sakhir Orange III, Rosso Corsa, Melbourne Red (pictured here), Barbera Red, Burgundy Red Pearl, Madeira Red, Mora, Indianapolis Red, Ruby Red, Damast Red, and Aventurine Red. Are we missing any?

Source: Bimmer Post