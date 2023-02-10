In last year’s U.S. Vehicle Dependability Study, BMWs had 187 problems per 100 vehicles or slightly fewer than the industry average of 192 issues. How did the luxury brand fare in the 2023 issue? Well, just about the same. BMWs had 184 issues per 100 vehicles, or only two fewer problems compared to the industry average.

While the results are not necessarily impressive, BMW did have one of the best scores among luxury brands as only owners of Lexus, Genesis, and Cadillac models reported fewer problems. That said, we should point out the major discrepancy between models from Toyota’s premium brand with only 133 issues and BMWs with an additional 51 problems per 100 vehicles.

MINIs had 170 problems, allowing the Oxford-based brand to grab the ninth place overall while BMW had to settle for 15.

In related news, the 2023 U.S. Vehicle Dependability Study has the 4 Series as the highest-ranked car in the compact premium segment, with the 3 Series grabbing third place after the Volvo S60. The X2 grabbed the number one spot in the small premium SUV class, ahead of the Mercedes GLA and the mechanically related X1. The study also shows the X5 was the most dependable model among midsize premium SUVs, beating the Cadillac XT6 and Volvo XC90.

Another noteworthy result is a third place for the X3 in the compact premium SUV segment where the Lexus NX and Cadillac XT4 proved to be more reliable.

A deeper analysis of the 2023 study shows a car’s infotainment system remains the most problematic, with 49.9 of the issues reported per 100 vehicles. That’s nearly double the number of problems found in the next-highest category, which is the exterior.

As for the most dependable cars of them all, the Toyota C-HR and Lexus RX share first place with 111 reported problems per 100 cars.

The full results of the study can be found at the source link below.

Source: J.D. Power