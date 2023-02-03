The new BMW M240i is a shockingly capable car. Sure it lacks some of the driving feel you might expect from a car with ‘M’ badges but it’s every bit as fast and as capable as a proper M car. If you don’t believe me, check out this Nurburgring dogfight between the new M240i and a last-gen F87 BMW M2.

In this new video, Misha Charoudin took to the ‘Ring in an M240i. After a couple of laps, he was going to do a cool down lap but it seemed as though a BMW M2 behind him wanted to play a bit. So, in the name of good sportsmanship, Charoudin obliged and let the M2 try and chase him for a lap or two. As they began their playful dogfight, Charoudin’s M240i was already running on overheated tires and brakes, having just completed two hot laps of the ‘Ring. Still, its capabilities were shocking.

We all know the BMW M240i is fast. With its 3.0-liter turbocharged inline-six, it makes 382 horsepower and 369 lb-ft of torque, all of which is sent through an eight-speed automatic. We don’t know what sort of BMW M2 was chasing him but, judging by its performance, I’d guess it was an M2 Competition. If that were the case, then it used a 3.0-liter inline-six with 405 horsepower and 406 lb-ft of torque. Instead of an eight-speed auto, it was available with either a six-speed manual or seven-speed dual-clutch. Yet, despite its better power-to-weight ratio, the BMW M2 couldn’t keep up with the younger, less power, less prestigious M240i.

The latter of which makes so much torque throughout its rev range that it was just too fast for the M2. It doesn’t hurt that Charoudin is an accomplished Nurburgring driver, so he certainly had an experience advantage. Nevertheless, it’s deeply impressive to see just how much quicker the M240i is than the M2 in this video.