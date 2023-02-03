With precisely 495,615 miles (797,615 kilometers) on the clock, this must be one of the highest-mileage BMW E46s still on the road today. It’s a right-hand-drive 330d sedan that isn’t necessarily showing its age or high mileage since it’s been taken care of throughout the years by previous owners. It has recently changed hands and YouTuber Cars and Custard is now the happy new owner of the diesel-fueled, fourth-generation 3er.

While the car is not in pristine condition, it was dirt cheap all things considered. He only paid £819, which at current exchange rates works out to approximately $1,000. The new owner intends to fully restore the E46 and get rid of questionable mods that were installed, such as the straight-pipe exhaust and lowered suspension.

Given its age, it’s obviously not without issues. The headlights flicker whenever the engine starts, the hood latch needs to be replaced, the tires are worn out, and there are some signs of rust. That inline-six M57 engine refuses to start on the first attempt every now and then but works every time on the second try. It’s still the original engine, a 3.0-liter that made about 200 horsepower and 302 pound-feet (410 Newton-meters) of torque in the latter years.

As for the specification, it’s a Sapphire Black example with a manual gearbox, a black leather interior, and the M Sport Package. It was ordered with the factory navigation, climate control, parking sensors, towing package, and a Harman Kardon sound system. You wouldn’t necessary be able to tell the car has done nearly half a million miles by the interior since it remains in great condition with no major signs of wear and tear.

This E46 might not be as desirable as a 330i ZHP, let alone an M3 or an M3 CSL, but it is the most potent diesel version BMW sold during this generation. With a bit of tender loving care from the new owner, it should be good for many more miles.

Source: Cars and Custard / YouTube