The E60 was the only 5 Series generation to rock a V10 engine, but the S85 inside this super sedan customized by Lumma Design is no longer naturally aspirated. The 5.0-liter unit has been modified by Infinitas to accommodate a supercharger, which has resulted in a healthy power bump to 700 hp and 680 Nm (500 lb-ft). That’s nearly 200 hp and 160 Nm (118 lb-ft) more than the standard engine.

A look inside the striking cabin with its red and white leather shows Lumma Design has modified the M5 to fit a custom speedometer. It now goes all the way up to 360 km/h or 30 km/h more than the OEM dial. This change was necessary since the supercharged sedan can comfortably exceed 330 km/h, hitting just over 340 km/h at one point. That’s a mind-boggling 211 mph, which isn’t too shabby for a car discontinued back in 2010.

No speed limits were broken during the making of this video since the amped-up M5 was driven hard on an unrestricted section of the Autobahn. Amazing top speed aside, the acceleration is just as impressive as the supercharged V10 appears to have endless power resources at any rpm. It also sounds great as the revs exceed 8,000 rpm, making the high-performance saloon an absolute blast to drive on the German highway.

To no one’s surprise, it burns fuel like there’s no tomorrow. A look at the fuel gauge while the car is doing over 300 km/h shows the needle dropping. Near the end of the video, we can see the M5 almost runs out of gas. This level of performance comes at a cost, a steep one at that given how expensive fuel is these days in Europe.

We are likely dealing with one of the fastest and quickest-accelerating M5s out there, but it’s worth pointing out Infinitas has even stronger packages for the E60. Their top-tier kit, dubbed Hurricane SK3RR, takes the engine to a mind-boggling 950 hp and 900 Nm (664 lb-ft). We’ll be honest and admit that an M5 E60 with that kind of power delivered only to the rear wheels seems hugely intimidating to drive.

Source: TopSpeedGermany / YouTube