Blue Bay Lagoon is one of the latest additions to the BMW color palette and, as far we know, it’s only available on the 2023 BMW X1. The vibrant blue actually found a home on the first-ever electric X1 and it was recently filmed in France. The optional paint job costs 895 CAD ($1,200 in the United States) and is listed as an Individual color at home in Germany where it can be had for an extra €1,200. This BMW iX1 xDrive30 also has the optional xLine which is placed between the base and the M Sport model. It can be easily identifiable by its silver accents for the front and rear skid plates as well as the side mirror caps and skirts.

Exciting Color Palette

Outside of the usual flat and metallic whites and blacks, here are the color options for the BMW X1: Phytonic Blue, Portimao Blue, Storm Bay (gray), San Remo Green, Cape York Green, Utah Orange, and Frozen Pure Grey. There are some good options inside, too. There’s a black Alcantara option, which is cool on an entry-level crossover, red/black leather, and a dark brown Mocha leather.

This particular Blue Bay Lagoon BMW X1 comes with the 869i style wheels in 20 inch sizing. Inside, we get the perforated Sensatec in a mocha color. Of course, the large curved display with the iDrive 8 system is part of all X1 models. Much like in the 2 Series Active Tourer, the iDrive controller has been deleted. Next, you can easily see how much the crossover has grown in size by the amount of legroom available for rear passengers and also by the generous cargo volume behind the seats.

For the time being, BMW is making the iX1 exclusively as an xDrive30 model with dual motors delivering a combined output of 313 horsepower (230 kilowatts) and 364 pound-feet (494 Newton-meters) of torque. The electric punch allows the company’s smallest EV to reach 62 mph (100 km/h) in 5.6 seconds. It is believed a more affordable, single-motor variant will be launched in 2023 with front-wheel drive and less power.

Click below to see more photos of this 2023 BMW X1 in Blue Bay Lagoon, courtesy of BMW France.