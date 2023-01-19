The previous-generation BMW M3 did spawn a track-focused CS version but it didn’t even come close to this custom-built “GT3.” Modified by the German tuner 24/7 Performance, the F80 has a massive rear wing for added downforce along with a carbon fiber rear diffuser. It rides on an adjustable Moton suspension with meaty 295/30 R18 Dunlop tires and AP Racing rear brakes combined with chunky front brakes from 24/7 Performance.

While this era of the M3 had the twin-turbo S55 engine originally dialed to 425 horsepower (453 hp for the M3 CS), the inline-six 3.0-liter mill has been tuned to produce a massive 600 hp. The super sedan went through a stage 3 kit and is running on Pure Turbos, among other changes. The interior has been subjected to several modifications, including front Recaro bucket seats and a roll cage instead of the rear bench.

All these aftermarket goodies were put to good use for a fast lap of the Nürburgring with the owner behind the wheel. He certainly knew his way around the famous track and was not afraid to push the M3 GT3 to speeds approaching 270 km/h (168 mph). We can also see the car jumping while doing 200 km/h (124 mph) for what turned out to be a lap (Bridge to Gantry) completed in reportedly 7 minutes and 12 seconds.

BMW is on the verge of introducing a new M3 CS based on the G80, a limited-run special edition that has already leaked online. It obviously won’t be nearly as hardcore as this unofficial GT3, but it’ll have M4 CSL levels of power and some of the coupe’s diet. The premiere is scheduled to take place before the end of the month.

The M4 CSL is the company’s fastest street-legal production car around this challenging circuit and it will be interesting to see whether the M3 CS will go for a hot lap to earn the fastest BMW sedan title around the ‘Ring.

Source: Misha Charoudin / YouTube