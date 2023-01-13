2023 BMW M3 Overview

The sixth-generation M3 debuted as a 2021 model, and it’s a bit of a departure from the previous generations in terms of performance and styling. It marks the first generation of the M3 with available all-wheel drive, the first to receive a true automatic transmission (instead of a dual-clutch unit or sequential manual gearbox), and offers some seriously cool performance options, like high-bolstered carbon fiber bucket seats. For the 2023 BMW M3 models, a manual transmission is offered only in rear-wheel drive configurations and receives less power than its all-wheel drive brethren, but we suspect that won’t matter to die-hard manual enthusiasts.

BMW M3 Engine, Transmission, and Performance

The standard M3 has a six-speed manual transmission and a twin-turbocharged inline six-cylinder engine, internally designated as the S58. It generates 473 horsepower and 406 pound-feet of torque and can pull off a zero to 60 mph time of about four seconds. The Competition trim bumps power up to 503 horsepower and 479 pound-feet of torque, a noticeable increase from the driver’s seat. Add xDrive all-wheel drive to drop that zero-to-sixty time to three and a half seconds or less. All xDrive-equipped M3 sedans are Competition cars, and there’s no manual available for any Competition trim vehicles. As expected, there are tons of performance options available for the BMW M3 – like carbon ceramic brakes and M Drive Professional, which features ten-stage traction control.

Fuel Economy and MPG

The 2023 BMW M3 is currently rated at 16 city and 23 highway MPG, for a combined figure of 19 MPG. That’s probably a fair representation of what you’ll achieve, but driving the M3 hard is where it shines and will quickly shrink those numbers. Its 15.6-gallon tank will allow for around 300 miles of range, more if it’s highway-heavy.

Interior and Cargo Space

The cabin of the M3 is classic BMW – minimalist and practical, with premium materials. Extended Merino leather upholstery comes standard, and you can add a Full leather package that adds leather on the lower half of the dashboard, door panels, and parts of the center console. A very pretty carbon fiber roof comes standard, but you can opt for a moonroof for no charge. As far as space goes, the M3 is a true-blue five-seater with 35.6 inches of rear leg room. A 13 cubic feet trunk has plenty of space for luggage or bags and the rear seats fold down for even more space.

BMW M3 Technology and Connectivity

For 2022, the M3 receives iDrive 8, and a curved display lifted straight out of vehicles like the BMW i4 and iX. 2021 models are stuck with iDrive 7 and a 12.3-inch touchscreen, but that isn’t all that bad considering it retains physical climate control adjustments. Apple CarPlay and Android Auto are standard no matter which model year you’re looking for, and so are staples like navigation and MyBMW app integration. A configurable, fully digital gauge cluster comes standard. A heads-up display is not standard but comes with the value-packed Executive Package, which also adds remote engine start, a heated steering wheel, a power tailgate, and more.

Safety and Driver Assistance Features

The 2023 BMW M3 comes standard with driver aids like frontal collision warning, blind-spot monitoring, and lane-departure warning. Optional extras include radar-assisted adaptive cruise control and a surround-view camera system that allows the BMW M3 to self-park.

BMW M3 Pricing

The base M3 (six-speed manual) starts at $74,300. The 2023 BMW M3 Competition starts at $78,600, and adding xDrive brings the base MSRP up to $82,600. Used examples are beginning to pop up but don’t expect to save a ton of money, as demand is still high. However, as this current generation ages, prices should start falling, and we’ll keep this page updated with the latest info.

