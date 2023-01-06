BMW celebrated half a century of M last year with multiple special editions, and although 2022 is over, more limited-run cars are planned. Leading the way is an M Performance Edition of the M440i xDrive Coupe for Canada where only 100 units will be sold. Production will be capped at 20 cars for each of the following five combinations:

Voodoo Blue exterior and Ferric Grey wheels over Black Merino Leather;

Velvet Blue Metallic exterior and Ferric Grey wheels over Black Merino Leather;

Rosso Corsa Metallic exterior and Matte Black wheels over Black Merino Leather;

Irish Green exterior and Ferric Grey wheels over Tartufo Merino Leather;

Grigio Telesto Metallic exterior and Matte Black wheels over Fjord Blue/Black Merino Leather.

All five exterior colors and Merino leather upholsteries come from the Individual catalog and the 100 cars will ride on 20-inch M Performance wheels (795 M). To sweeten the pot, BMW Canada will throw in the anniversary roundels with the classic look, along with carbon fiber spoilers front and rear. Additional niceties included with the M440i are an M Performance exhaust and kidney grille while the model badge has a glossy black look.

As you’d expect from a special edition, the cars come generously equipped as standard. Among others, the M Technology Package boasts enlarged front brake rotors and an engine oil cooler while a carbon fiber trim is added on the inside. Rounding off the list of standard goodies are glossy black exterior accents, a wireless charging pad, and the Premium Enhanced Package. Laser headlights are the only optional equipment available for the M Performance Edition.

There aren’t any changes to the engine, so the B58 straight-six turbocharged mill continues to produce 382 horsepower and 369 pound-feet of torque. The 3.0-liter engine sends its output to both axles via an eight-speed automatic transmission enabling the M440i to reach 62 mph (100 km/h) in four and a half seconds en route to an electronically capped 155 mph (250 km/h).

The Dingolfing-built M Performance Edition will be available at BMW Canada retailers later this month for $89,950 CAD.

Source: BMW Canada