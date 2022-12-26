BMW’s next generation G45 X3 midsize SUV was just spotted in Germany. Despite the holiday season, BMW engineers continue to test the high-selling SUV preparing it for a mid-decade launch. This particular model is the top of the line BMW X3, but compared to the outgoing model, this test mule features quad tailpipes.

Quad Pipes – A first On BMW X3

That design detail comes as no surprise though. We’ve learned in the past that BMW plans to outfit their M Performance models with quad pipes, a design cue which was reserved in the past for full-fledged M cars. The move goes hand in hand with Bavarians’ plans to push the vehicle upmarket with a 2025 BMW X3 M50i.

In the United States, the 2025 BMW X3 is said to come in a base version and an M Performance model. The latter is rumored to transition to the “M50i” designation, but nothing is official yet. Expect the spicy flavor to have a standard M Sport suspension with the option for an adaptive setup. An illuminated grille is apparently in the works for the G45, and so are driving aids to match those offered for the current X5.

Design wise, we expect the G45 BMW X3 to stay true to its understated but effective design language. There’s no oversized vertical kidney grille and the headlights aren’t split into daytime running lights and separate low/high beams like they are on the X7 LCI. While the exterior will be an evolution, the cabin should bring a revolution after adopting the iDrive 8 with the two screens sticking out from the dashboard.

BMW iX3 Built On New Electric Platform

Contrary to today’s iX3, the next-generation model will be built on two different platforms. CLAR will continue to underpin the gasoline, diesel and plug-in hybrid models while Neue Klasse will host the fully electric iX3 variants. The CLAR-based X3 will be the first to go on sale before the end of 2024. The Neue Klasse-based iX3 is scheduled to land in 2025-2026 at the earliest.

[Photos: instagram.com/wilcoblok]