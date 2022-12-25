The BMW i8 is a lightweight plug-in hybrid, mid-engine supercar that many have considered to be ahead of its time. BMW first introduced the i8 in a vision form in 2009, followed later by a couple of concept versions. Then in 2014, the carbon-fiber built BMW i8 Coupe came to market. It wasn’t ever the fastest or most capable car in its price range but it offers a unique and interesting take on the supercar, while also packing stunning good looks and a bit of all-electric range.

A Hybrid Sportscar or a Supercar?

The BMW i8 is also unlike any other car in its class for one reason: it established a benchmark. It signaled many firsts for BMW, but it was also one of the first production hybrid supercars – even if it didn’t necessarily boast supercar performance on paper. The BMW i8 is good for 369 horsepower and 420 pound-feet of torque, powering all four wheels. But that’s less important than where the power is coming from. Which in the i8’s case, is the middle. Being mid-engine makes the car more naturally balanced and offers driving dynamics totally unique from more traditional front engine options.

Highly Fuel Efficient

Top speed was also adequate: the BMW i8 can get from 0-60 mph in about 4.4 seconds. Interestingly, the BMW i8 was also the first hybrid/EV to use a two-speed transmission for its electric motor at the front. But the whole point of making the BMW i8 a hybrid was to offer impressive fuel economy on top of supercar performance/styling. While the i8 isn’t as economical as BMW had hoped, it’s still more economical than most supercars, capable of returning 35 MPGe. Because of that front electric motor, the latest iteration of the BMW i8 can drive up to 22 miles on pure electric power alone.

Spectacular Scissor Doors

While the exterior design is breathtaking with its scissors doors and sleek shapes, the interior design is both a bit too vanilla and a bit too low-rent for its price tag. It’s a sustainable interior with a lot of unique materials built with a minimalistic approach. And with many parts imported from other cheaper BMWs.

Speaking of dollar amounts, the MSRP pricing for the BMW i8 started at $143,400. But unfortunately, the BMW i8 was discontinued so you can only find used / pre-owned models. The BMW i8 can be purchased at great prices, around $60,000-$70,000 used. So in this video, we go over the design of the BMW i8 while posing the question: Should you buy a BMW i8 in 2022? Let’s take a look and don’t forget to subscribe to our Youtube channel!