How much power do you really need in a fairly small sports car? Well, what you need and what you desire are almost never the same thing. Just ask whoever owns this BMW M2 Competition with a massive 850 horsepower on tap. The high-performance coupe was let loose on an unrestricted section of the German autobahn where it accelerated to 186 mph (300 km/h) without breaking a sweat.

The ultra-powerful F87 build seems quite intimidating to drive given how much power is delivered only to the rear wheels. It’s a veritable widowmaker if you push it hard, especially while driving on a road where there are no speed restrictions with the dynamic stability control deactivated. Details about the car are limited, but we do know the S55 engine’s forced induction has a Pure Turbos upgrade and has more than double the horsepower of the stock inline-six mill.

In standard configuration, the 3.0-liter engine is good for 550 Nm (406 lb-ft) but it now delivers in excess of 900 Nm (664 lb-ft). Judging by today’s standards, the M2 Competition is not an extremely heavy car since it weighs 1,650 kilograms (3,640 pounds). Having this kind of power in a compact and not-too-bulky package is a recipe for fun.

The amped-up S55 seems to have endless power resources at any rpm and acceleration remains impressively strong even after 124 mph (200 km/h). Needless to say, the mountain-moving output delivered by the engine takes its toll on efficiency as the fuel gauge’s needle quickly drops after flooring the car a few times.

It might come as a surprise, but this isn’t the most powerful S55 build we have ever seen. German tuning company Infinitas has developed a Hybrid Charger kit that pushes the engine to a whopping 1,000 hp while retaining the original pair of turbochargers. The bump in output is mainly achieved by installing an extra compressor to pre-charge the air that goes into the turbos.

Source: AutoTopNL / YouTube