The BMW Z8 is among the most valuable Bimmers in history. Nice examples well sell for several hundreds of dollars, due to their rarity, beauty, and collectability. Which is why this one, currently for sale on Cars and Bids, represents a unique opportunity. It might just be the cheapest BMW Z8 you’ll see from here on out.

At the time of writing this, there’s currently just one day left on the auction and the bid is up to $70,500. That makes it the cheapest Z8 for sale I’ve ever seen and, with only one day left, it’s not likely to get too much more expensive from here. Why is it so cheap? Because it’s far from perfect.

Don’t get me wrong, it takes some digging to find out what’s wrong with it because it looks so good, inside and out. However, it does have a few flaws and even some modifications, so it lacks the prestige and originality that collectors love. But their loss can be your gain, as you might be able to sneak out with a BMW Z8 for under $100,000.

What sort of flaws are we talking about? Nothing more than some scratches, worn seats, and a soft-top roof (that barely works) to replace the old hard top. The silver paint looks like it’s in mostly good shape and the red interior looks mostly pretty good, too. As for the modifications, it was given an Eisenmann exhaust, Eisenmann mufflers, KW coilovers, and a new strut brace, so it should handle as it’s supposed to. It’s still weird to see a BMW Z8 not selling for over $100,000.

It only has 57,000 miles on it, so it’s still mechanically pretty fresh. Which means the 4.9-liter E39 M5 engine is still in good shape but will need servicing, as it is a high-strung M engine after all. It’s paired with a six-speed manual, as all non-ALPINA Z8’s were, and it powers only the rear wheels.

There really aren’t any modern roadsters with those sorts of specs anymore, so this one is likely worth getting and fixing its minor issues. Once that’s done, it will raise in value and be a worthwhile investment for its next owner.

[Source: Cars and Bids]