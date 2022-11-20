BMW M cars are a force to be reckoned with in a drag race thanks to a combination of powerful engines and quick-responding gearboxes. But this is no ordinary M5 F90 as the super sedan has gone through quite a few changes to extract nearly 800 horsepower from the twin-turbo 4.4-liter V8 engine. Modified by Velocity Tuning, the high-performance saloon has had its catalytic converter removed to accommodate Evolve downpipes linked to a PCW exhaust.

Running on Michelin Pilot Sport 4 S street tires, Bavaria’s super sedan utilizes a custom intake from Project Gamma, which also supplied the charge air cooler. As for the eight-speed ZF automatic transmission, it’s been remapped by xHP for even quicker gear shifts and continues to send power to all four wheels.

Its adversary was a fourth-generation Honda Integra Type R, which went through even more changes. For starters, the Japanese sports sedan equipped with semi-slick road tires received an AWD conversion and a Quaife sequential gearbox. The inline-four 2.0-liter turbocharged gasoline engine now pushes out a respectable 620 hp in a car that weighs just 1,270 kilograms (2,800 pounds). That makes it a whopping 660 kg (1,455 lbs) lighter than the M5.

The BMW managed to win the first rolling race but the Honda fought back and triumphed in the second race. In the fight to determine the best two out of three, the cars were neck and neck throughout the duel. But the M5 F90 had to settle for second place.

Then the drag races followed, and the BMW won the first one after the Honda ran into some traction issues by not being able to put the power down. The Integra Type R got back in the game by winning the second duel. The decider was a bit of a rollercoaster as the Honda had a much better launch, but then something happened while changing gears and it lost its lead and was unable to recuperate the lost ground.

For some staggering performance numbers, we should mention both cars did 0 to 60 mph in less than 2.9 seconds and completed the quarter mile in about 10.5 seconds. Despite being entirely different cars, the BMW M5 and Integra Type R were evenly matched that day.

Source: OFFICIALLY GASSED – OG / YouTube