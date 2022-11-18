With good reason, YouTubers tend to prefer M cars to the detriment of regular BMWs when they decide to record top-speed runs on the Autobahn. It’s because viewers are likely to click on a video featuring an M model, but that’s not to say all footage containing a non-M vehicle is a bore. Case in point, it’s not every day we see a long-wheelbase 7 Series being driven flat out on the famous German highway.

Featuring a few extra goodies from the Individual catalog, this 750Li E66 was pushed to the maximum on a fairly empty Autobahn on a foggy day. We can see the speedometer’s needle rising all the way up to 260 km/h (162 mph), but in reality, the GPS-verified velocity was slightly lower, at 253 km/h (157 mph). It’s not an overly impressive speed in the grand scheme of things as even hot hatches can do that nowadays, but look at how stable and comfortable the car remains.

The 750i from that era had a 4.8-liter V8, specifically the N62 engine, which was used for the first time by BMW. It made 362 horsepower (270 kilowatts) and 361 pound-feet (490 Newton-meters) of torque, enough for a 0 to 62 mph (100 km/h) sprint in 5.9 seconds. The long-wheelbase model was likely a tad slower due to its extra weight, but still plenty quick for a fullsize luxury sedan.

To the surprise of no one, the engine is quite thirsty when it’s pushed to the maximum, consuming over 20 liters / 100 km. You can see the range quickly dropping from 371 km (230 miles) to fewer than 360 km (224 miles) in about a minute during which the driver was flooring it.

For a full tour of the E66, watch the video below from the beginning. The car appears to be in great condition inside and out, flaunting Individual logos on the wheels, side sills, and steering wheel. The original owner spared no expense since the luxobarge was ordered with a rear-seat entertainment system, an Alcantara headliner, soft-close doors, rear sunshades, and plenty of other goodies.

Source: Petrolhead Number One / YouTube