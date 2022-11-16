It’s that time of the year for Consumer Reports to release its study about the most reliable car brands. For 2022, CR has collected data from more than 300,000 cars spanning the 2000 to 2022 model years, plus a few 2023MY vehicles as well. The in-depth analysis focused on 17 different areas, varying from engine and transmission to in-car electronics.

Not all brands have been included in the study because either Consumer Reports was unable to gather enough data or the automaker just doesn’t have enough models. MINI has been excluded from the study, along with the following brands: Porsche, Maserati, Jaguar, Infiniti, Dodge, Chrysler, Alfa Romeo, Rivian, Polestar, Land Rover, Fiat, and Mitsubishi.

There are some big changes for the 2022 rankings as BMW has jumped no fewer than 10 positions to secure third place. Toyota has climbed two positions to grab the number one spot while its luxury brand Lexus is right behind. Ford’s premium marque Lincoln is up 14 positions to earn the tenth spot while Hyundai’s posh brand Genesis is up by 9 places to 12th place. Shockingly, BMW’s archrival Mercedes-Benz is dead last.

Toyota – 72 points; Lexus – 72 points; BMW – 65 points; Mazda – 65 points; Honda – 62 points; Audi – 60 points; Subaru – 59 points; Acura – 57 points; Kia – 54 points; Lincoln – 54 points; Buick – 54 points; Genesis – 52 points; Hyundai – 46 points; Volvo – 45 points; Ram – 42 points; Cadillac – 42 points; Ford – 41 points; Tesla – 40 points; Chevrolet – 40 points; GMC – 36 points; Volkswagen – 31 points; Jeep – 30 points; Mercedes – 26 points.

As far as the most reliable models are concerned, Consumer Reports released the following list:

2023 Toyota Corolla Hybrid – 93 points; 2023 Lexus GX – 91 points; 2023 MINI Cooper – 89 points; 2022 Toyota Prius – 89 points; 2022 Mazda MX-5 Miata – 85 points; 2023 Lincoln Corsair – 82 points; 2023 Toyota Corolla – 81 points; 2023 Subaru Crosstrek – 80 points; 2023 BMW 3 Series – 80 points; 2022 Toyota Prius Prime – 77 points.

Within BMW’s range, the 3 Series is followed closely by the 4 Series, which makes sense since it’s essentially the same car. These two are followed by the X3, X5, X7, and the 5 Series.

The least reliable cars according to CR’s 2022 analysis are:

2023 Ford F-150 Hybrid – 4 points; 2023 Hyundai Kona Electric – 5 points; 2023 Lincoln Aviator – 8 points; 2023 Nissan Sentra – 9 points; 2023 Ford Explorer – 16 points; 2023 Chevrolet Bolt – 27 points; Chevrolet Silverado 1500 / GMC Sierra 1500 – 19 points; 2023 Jeep Gladiator – 21 points; 2023 Mercedes-Benz GLE – 23 points; 2023 Jeep Wrangler – 24 points.

Other important findings from the most recent analysis show hybrids along with midsize and large sedans have the fewest issues. However, plug-in hybrids tend to have more issues than traditional hybrids. Pickup trucks continue to have reliability concerns compared to other types of vehicles.

Source: Consumer Reports