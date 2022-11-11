If you’re looking to get your hands on the new BMW M2, you’ll be happy to know that the U.S. online configurator is live and you can start configuring the spec of your future car. It also shows you exactly which features the M2 comes with as-standard and which are optional extras. If you were hoping to get out of the dealership on the cheap, though, think again. The M2 starts at $63,195 after destination and can get very pricey, very quickly.

4 Exterior Colors

Let’s start with the very first option, it’s color. The BMW M2 gets very few color choices, which is disappointing, especially considering the excellent color options the standard 2 Series, M3, and M4 have. The two no-cost colors are Alpine White and Zandvoort Blue, the only two non-metallic colors. Then there are three metallic colors that cost $650 each: Black Sapphire Metallic, Toronto Red, and Brooklyn Grey. So not really a lot of variety. It would have been great to see some cooler colors, like the 2 Series’ Thundernight Metallic purple.

There’s only one wheel option but you get two choices of finishes, black and a two-tone black and silver. Which is strange because BMW has always made great wheels, so it’s sad to see just one wheel design. There are cooler ones from the M Performance Parts catalog but they’re expensive.

If that disappointed you, the even fewer interior choices will only exacerbate things. There are only four choices: black, black with M-color highlights, Cognac, and another black with the carbon fiber sport buckets and even more M-colored highlights. The first three options are no-cost options but the last choice is only available as part of a $9,000 carbon fiber options pack. The three trim options include carbon fiber (only available in the aforementioned carbon fiber package), gloss black, and aluminum.

$9,000 for Carbon Fiber Package

Then comes the options list, which includes a lot of equipment that’s standard on other BMWs. For instance, the Live Cockpit Professional gauge screen with a head-up display is $1,100, active cruise control is $550, a heated steering wheel is $200, wireless charging is another $200, a personal e-sim is $300, and the parking assistant is $200. However, the eight-speed automatic is a no-cost option.

If you spec the BMW M2 with all of those options, you reach a sticker price of $77,545 after destination. That’s extremely expensive for an M2. You can get a BMW M4 Competition, Porsche Cayman T, or a C8 Corvette Z51 for that money.

However, most of that cost is stuff that doesn’t matter much. The carbon fiber package makes up most of that added cost. Take that away, along with the active cruise control, fancy digital gauges, and all of the other non-driving-related equipment and you can get a nice M2 for around $66,000. That’s a far more palatable price tag for the M2. If you really want, you can spec the carbon fiber roof individually for $2,600, which might be worth the added cost for anyone that tracks their M2 or just wants to have a cool carbon fiber roof.

Without having driven the BMW M2, I can’t say if it’s a $70,000 driving experience. But if you can keep it under $70,000 you should have a nice M2 for the money. Over $70,00 and you’re into the 503 horsepower M4 Competition’s territory and that’s an outstanding driving car. So it will be interesting to see how customers spec their M2s.