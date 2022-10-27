There isn’t an M Performance version of the 7 Series just yet, however the BMW 760i xDrive is sort of the de facto M Performance version. That’s because it’s the only non-M-branded car to pack BMW’s new S68 engine, a true M Division V8 that will power everything from the X7 M60i, to the XM, to the next-gen BMW M5. So it has all the power and performance of an M car, just without the branding and with a bit more comfort. In this new photo gallery, you get to see the BMW 760i in Mineral White with an Amarone (red) interior.

The new BMW 7 Series is an interesting car because it features all the hallmarks of bad BMW design: giant kidney grilles, split headlights, over-styled air intakes, and body lines that lead to nowhere. However, somehow, it kind of works. There’s something fun about the brashness of the 7 Series that isn’t present on cars like the XM or M4. Whereas the XM feels cynical, the 7 Series seems cheeky. Maybe that’s just me.

It also looks surprisingly good in Mineral White, a soft metallic white, which proves that it’s at least a decently designed car. The blacked-out front end looks a bit odd but the rest of the car looks pretty good, especially with its optional 21″ jet black-finished aerodynamic wheels. I also like the blacked out flush door handles, this interpretation of the Hofmeister Kink, and the consistent shoulder line from the front fender to the rear taillight. In profile, it’s a handsome car. Not quite as handsome as the new S-Class Mercedes, I’d say, but it’s different and more flamboyant, which is likely what its customers will be going for.

However, the star of the 7 Series show is its interior. BMW smashed the 7 Series’ interior out of the part. The unique illuminated trim design, the new steering wheel, the comfy seats, the touchscreens built into the rear doors, and the massive theater screens are all fantastic ideas. I previously thought the XM had the best BMW interior design but that title now goes to the 7 Series. I haven’t driven the car yet (I will soon, though) but I have sat in the 7er and it’s fabulous inside.

Being a BMW 760i, it gets the aforementioned S68 engine, an all-new 4.4-liter twin-turbocharged V8 with 523 horsepower and 553 lb-ft of torque. Those specs might sound familiar, because they’re the exact same specs as the outgoing N63 engine from last-gen M Performance cars. However, rest assured that the familiarity is intentional on BMW’s end and this is an all-new engine.

I’m very excited to drive this new 7 Series, as it seems like it’s going to be a super luxurious, stylish, and interesting flagship. Hopefully it’s as good to drive as its cabin is to look at.