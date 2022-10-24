BMW M2 has always been the darling of the tuning world, and the new G87 M2 won’t the exception. The aggressive design lines and the S58 engine lay out the perfect test bed for tuning shops. Deliveries of the G87 M2 are scheduled for April 2023, so for now all tuners can only visually “play” with the M2. Take for example these renders provided by MANHART which showcase an aggressive aftermarket kit.

A Power Bump To 560 hp

The name of the project is MANHART MH2 560 and will bring both visual and performance upgrades. The tuning specialist says that the power output will be increased from 453 horsepower to 560 hp, while the torque will jump from 406 to 480 lb-ft. The increase in performance is accompanied by a stainless steel exhaust system with valve control and downpipes with or without a catalytic converter. MANHART OPF-Delete replacement pipes with 200-cell HJS catalytic converters and optionally 4 x 100 mm carbon or ceramic-coated tailpipes will also be available.

As you’d expect, the driving experience will be improved as well. MANHART will upgrade the suspension setup with two variants: full coilovers or lowering springs. The wheels department gets an upgrade as well. Shown here are MANHART Concave One in satin black with gold accents. The carbon exterior includes a carbon front skirt, carbon rear spoiler, carbon side skirts, front and rear carbon aero flicks, a carbon roof spoiler. There is also a MANHART carbon rear diffuser with a center light between the four tailpipes.

Furthermore, a set of custom decals will be available as well, in. black and gold. Speaking of colors, in standard form the BMW M2 G87 is available in Alpine White, Zandvoort Blue, Toronto Red, Sapphire Black and Brooklyn Grey. No BMW Individual colors are available at launch time, but the rumor is that the special paint program will come in the future. Launching globally in April 2023, the G87 BMW M2 will start at $62,200 (plus $995 destination) in the US. With the G87, production is moving from Leipzig, Germany to San Luis Potosi in Mexico.

[Photos: Manhart]