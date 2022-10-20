BMW M CEO Frank Van Meel has just teased a new M concept car. Only this time around, the M2-based concept lives in the digital world. The ///Mixed Reality is the name and it will debut at the Web Summit in Lisbon, from November 1st to 4th, 2022. There isn’t much info out there at the moment, but we do know that Virtual Reality is the name of the game.

///Mixed Reality BMW M2

“Here, the vehicle becomes the controller, location-independent driving experiences with the new BMW M2 Coupé are taken to a new level thanks to innovative technologies,” says BMW-M. Furthermore, BMW says that the ///M Mixed Reality will not only bring “the virtual world into the vehicle, but the vehicle itself is becoming a controller.” “This new driving experience is enabled by innovative VR/MR technologies that combine the virtual and physical world. The immersive in-car experience in the new BMW M2 is enabled by integrated gaming elements.”

Van Meel will be on stage also in Lisbon and will deliver a keynote at the Auto/Tech Stage on November 3 at 12:45pm local time. Following the keynote, the M CEO will join a panel discussing the topic “Drive the Change, Change the Drive.” Heiko Wenczel, Head of Detroit Lab at Epic, and Franciscus van Meel will talk about how embracing human centricity helps making technology meaningful, and why teaming up with unexpected partners helps drive this change – and change the drive for future challenges.

The panel is rounded off with the G2 Content Creator sharing her personal perspective from the e-gaming and streaming community. So stay tuned to find out what’s hiding underneath this cool came of the G87 BMW M2!