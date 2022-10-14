The BMW M3 is a very different car now than it was when it first launched, both technically and ideologically. So it’s interesting to see three different generations of M3 come together to take a look at how the iconic car has changed over the years. Vorsteiner recently brought the original E30 M3, the more modern F82 M4, and the all-new G80 M3 together to see how they’re different and maybe even similar.

From The E30 To F8x M3/M4 and G80 M3

From an ideological standpoint, modern M3s are nothing like their original ancestor. The E30 M3 was a homologated race car, designed for Touring racing first. Because the various Touring racing series’ BMW wanted to compete in required its cars to have so many built for customers, it had to homologate the E30 M3 for road use. Therefore, it was and still is considered a pretty raw package. It’s loud inside, it’s stiff, and its engine is a buzzy little naturally aspirated four-pot. Some enthusiasts still consider it to be the finest driving experience BMW ever created, though some feel it’s too slow and too uncomfortable to earn that title.

This photo gallery then takes quite the chronological jump, all the way to the F82 M4 (which is really just an M3 coupe), which debuted in 2014. The M4 was a massive turning point for the M3/M4 for several reasons. For starters, it split the models in two, with four-door versions getting the M3 name and two-door versions becoming the M4. Prior to that, both versions were called “M3.” It also introduced turbocharging to the M3/M4, something purists were upset about. And while there’s a lot to criticize the F82 M4 about—numb steering, slightly floppy chassis, and a dull engine noise—its looks are aging well. It’s more handsome looking than ever before, but maybe that’s only because of the introduction of this next car.

The current G80 M3 is the most controversial. It’s the first to get BMW’s new beaver-tooth kidney grille design, it’s the first to offer an eight-speed automatic—rather than the previous-gen’s dual-clutch auto—and it’s the first to offer all-wheel drive. It’s also the heaviest M3 ever made by far.

Yet, thanks to the new Vorsteiner aero package and the redesigned kidney grille, the front-end is certainly more appealing. What this Vorsteiner insert does is bisect the grilles, horizontally, with what looks like a large bumper bar, and keeps your focus on the top section of the grille. It does so by adding a horizontal grille slat in the upper section but none in the lower section. That sort of makes the lower section look like another air intake in the bumper.

This new Vorsteiner kit consists of three main components; the VRS Aero carbon fiber front spoiler, the VRS Aero carbon fiber decklid spoiler, and the VRS Aero carbon fiber front grille/ VRS Aero ABS front grille. The decklid and front spoilers are pretty typical aero bits, adding some more aggression and maybe some increased downforce.

[Source: Vorsteiner]