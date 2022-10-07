Need for Speed Unbound is the next installment in the long-running racing game franchise that debuted with the namesake title back in 1994. Developed by Criterion, the same talented folks behind the Burnout series, the new game was officially announced on September 6. This week, a trailer was released to better illustrate the cartoonish look the next NFS is going to have.

Although sadly there aren’t BMWs in the trailer – unless we missed them – the official car list posted by the video game’s publisher Electronic Arts on its website does show quite a few models from Bavaria. Thankfully, it includes some of Munich’s greatest hits, such as the M1 and M3 Evolution II but also recent vehicles like the M2 Competition and M4 GTS. There aren’t any Rolls-Royce models, but you will be able to drive a MINI, specifically the John Cooper Works Countryman.

Here is the full list of BMWs confirmed to appear in Need for Speed Unbound:

BMW M3 Evolution II 1988

BMW M3 2006

BMW X6 M 2016

BMW M3 2010

BMW M5 2018

BMW Z4 M40i 2019

BMW M4 Coupe 2018

BMW M2 Competition 2019

BMW M1 1981

BMW i8 Coupe 2018

BMW M4 GTS 2016

BMW M3 Convertible 2010

BMW M4 Convertible 2017

BMW i8 Roadster

Available at the source link below, the full list includes more than 140 cars and chances are it will grow in time with future updates. Meanwhile, the game is scheduled to come out on December 2 for the PC, Xbox Series X | S, and PlayStation 5.

Need for Speed Unbound certainly looks a lot different than previous titles and this anime approach brings a fresh approach to one of the most long-lasting gaming franchises. We’re getting a Most Wanted and Underground vibe with cartoonish accents for a game set in the fictional Lakeshore City with A$AP Rocky serving as the main character. Players will be able to mod cars and use a nitrous boost, so some things haven’t changed.

Source: EA