BMW of North America today reported Q3 2022 sales results for the BMW and MINI brands in the United States. According to the press release, in the third quarter of 2022, BMW brand sales in the U.S. totaled 78,031 vehicles, a 3.2% increase from the 75,619 vehicles sold in the third quarter of 2021. BMW says that the additional availability of the i4 and iX contributed to the Q3 growth. There were 4,337 i4 and iX models sold, and 10,858 BEV & PHEV combined.

“The customer demand and enthusiasm for BMW’s electric vehicles has been there from the start,” said Sebastian Mackensen, President and CEO, BMW of North America. “With the support of our dealer partners, we expect this momentum to accelerate through the fourth quarter, resulting in a strong finish to the year.”

Naturally, the BMW SUV lineup continues to be an important part of the company’s sales success in the U.S., accounting for over 62% of sales year-to-date. In total, sales of Sports Activity Vehicles are up 16.6% through the first three quarters of the year. BMW manufactures the X3, X4, X5, X6 and X7 in Spartanburg, South Carolina. The new BMW XM will join the production lines at the end of this year.

MINI Brand

MINI brand sales in the U.S. totaled 7,178 vehicles in the third quarter of 2022, an increase of 11.4% vs the 6,445 vehicles sold in the third quarter of 2021.

Table 1: New Vehicle Sales BMW of North America, LLC, Q3 2022.