Classic BMW M cars are starting to get a bit out of hand on the used market, especially when they’re sold on certain auction sites. It was only a few years ago that you could get an E30 M3 or an E39 M5 for less than the cost of a new M car. Now, you can get a brand-new BMW M4 and a 330 for the same price as this E39 M5 just sold for on Bring a Trailer.

This specific E39 M5 is admittedly an incredibly low-mileage example, with only 11,000 miles on the odometer. It also wears an incredibly rare color scheme—Imola Red exterior with an Imola Red/black interior, which is extravagant to say the least. As you can imagine, with only 11,000 miles on it, the car is in immaculate condition with nary a scratch or imperfection. It’s lovely. Though, I’m still not sure that justifies its $135,000 sale price.

Don’t get me wrong, the E39 M5 is a great car, a spectacular car even. But is it a $135,000 driving experience? I’m not so sure. Its 4.9-liter naturally aspirated V8 is a great engine; it has gobs of low-down torque, beautiful throttle response, and it makes a great noise. It also pairs nicely with its six-speed manual gearbox and rear-wheel drive. However, its 394 horsepower isn’t exactly exciting anymore, its recirculating ball steering is actually worse than the rack and pinion steering of normal 5 Series’, and its suspension—while incredibly stable at speed—is a bit too soft for it to be a proper canyon carver. For that money, you can get something more thrilling.

To put that price into perspective, a BMW M5 CS recently sold on Bring a Trailer for $150,000, only $15,000 more than this E39 M5. Sure, the E39 M5 is a time capsule, bringing you right back to 2001 with its incredible condition, but the M5 CS is a better driver’s car. Send all the hate you want, I’m sticking to my guns. The M5 CS is one of the best driving M cars of all time and might be the best super sedan the brand has ever made. Plus, it’s far faster, handles better, has a cooler interior, and has better tech.

For around the same $135,000, you can get a brand-new Porsche Cayman GT4 RS ($141,000), two C8 Corvettes, or a brand-new Audi S8. The E39 M5 is an awesome car and one that every enthusiast—including yours truly—would love to own. But the prices they’re going for are flat-out getting out of hand.

