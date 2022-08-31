In the latest BMWBLOG Podcast, James and Horatiu sit down with Esteban Valentin, BMW CCA M Chapter President to talk about his impressive collection of M cars and his beginnings with the BMW brand. Esteban is the proud owner of some some exciting BMW models, like a BMW 2002tii, E30 325iS, E46 M3, and more. Yet, he has an unusual automotive journey. Esteban had been a Honda gearhead for years, so the love for the BMW brand came a bit later in his life.

It was a Rolex 24 Race at Daytona International Speedway in 2016, when he first laid my eyes on the new BMW M2. Fast forward to September 2016 and Esteban is now the proud owner of an M2. From this moment forward it was was a snowball effect. He slowly started selling all the Hondas (3 CRXs at the time) and began searching for a daily driver to join the M2 which became a weekend track toy.

We also talk about his BMW M2 tuning project and also about the electrified future of the BMW M brand. And we even touch on the BMW European Delivery, one of the most exciting programs BMW has ever offered. Esteban had the opportunity to buy his BMW M2 Competition through the European Delivery Program, a memorable experience for any BMW owner.

These days he is more involved with BMW CCA after joining the board of the newly created M Chapter, served briefly as Secretary but then moved quickly into the Vice President role. This opened even more opportunities to network with fellow BMW enthusiasts. He currently serves as the President of the M Chapter which has 1200+ members. As always, you can listen either from the media player down below, or anywhere else you can find podcasts; Apple, Google, Spotify, or Stitcher. There will also be a video version on YouTube soon.

Of course, you can also watch our latest podcasts on Youtube!