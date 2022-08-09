The BMW M240i and Audi RS3 are not direct rivals since one is an M Lite car while the other is a fully fledged Racing Sport. However, the M2 G87 won’t be coming out until later this year, so the M Performance model will have to suffice for now. Mind you, this isn’t a stock M240i as it has received a stage 1 kit taking the inline-six engine to a respectable 450 horsepower.

The B58 now makes an extra 80 hp or so after installing an Eventuri carbon fiber air intake, a JB4 tuning box, and a Milltek exhaust that has deleted the factory-fitted gasoline particulate filter. It rides on Michelin Pilot Sport 4 tires and we should point out it’s the xDrive model. This summer, BMW is kicking off production of a slightly lighter but slower rear-wheel-drive M240i.

As far as the Audi RS3 is concerned, Ingolstadt’s high-performance compact sedan has also gone through a stage 1 kit. Its inline-five 2.5-liter engine now produces 460 horsepower and sends power to all four Bridgestone Potenza tires in a car that’s 115 kilograms (254 pounds) lighter than the BMW. With a little bit more horsepower and substantially lower curb weight, the RS3 has a better power-to-weight ratio that should help it in straight-line acceleration.

It’s been a while since we’ve last seen a drag race this close as the cars were neck and neck throughout the entire battle. It was a proverbial photo finish in the first duel, but it looks like the Audi RS3 Sedan had a slight advantage. The BMW M240i xDrive had its revenge in the second drag race and surprisingly won by a significant margin.

The green RS3 had a better start thanks to the driver’s quicker reaction in the third drag race, and while the M240i was able to reduce the gap, it was another win for the Four Rings. In the rolling races that followed, the Audi won the first and last duels while the second one was a draw.

Overall, there wasn’t much between these two. The M2 G87 won’t be necessarily any faster than the M240i xDrive unless that juicy new rumor about BMW giving it AWD will turn out to be true.

Source: OFFICIALLY GASSED – OG / YouTube