Rolls-Royce isn’t a brand known for radical changes. Its new crop of cars are clearly different from their previous generations but not by much. At a quick glance, you’d be hard pressed to tell the difference between the current Phantom and the previous one. That’s not a bad thing. It’s a brand heavily steeped in tradition, so radical change isn’t ideal. But I did hope that Rolls would at least go big for the cabin of its first-ever all-electric vehicle, the Rolls-Royce Spectre. Judging by these spy photos, though, it hasn’t. (We don’t own the photos but you can see them here)

In these new photos, you get a glimpse of the all-electric Spectre’s interior and, honestly, it looks like it could be a Rolls-Royce Ghost’s interior, too. Of course, it’s covered in quite a bit of fabric camouflage, so maybe Rolls proves me wrong. However, the steering wheel, gauges, front air vents, and climate controls all look incredibly similar to the Ghost’s. That’s not entirely surprising ,though. For starters, all brands’ interiors are homogenous now. Though, I was still hoping for something a bit more special for such an important car.

That’s not to say it won’t be unbelievably lovely inside. The Ghost’s cabin is so nice it makes you wonder why anyone would need a Phantom. It’s breathtaking. So the Spectre’s should be as well. Although, I’m still holding out hope that Rolls-Royce is hiding some cool new design features for the Spectre’s cabin under that camouflage. Gimme some unique trim designs or something.

When the Rolls-Royce Spectre does debut, it’s likely going to become my favorite Rolls-Royce. I loved the previous-gen Wraith and that was build on a modified, outdated 7 Series chassis. This new Spectre is built on Rolls’ newest architecture and packs an entirely electric drivetrain, which should suit the character of a Rolls even better than the V12. So, on paper at least, it’s shaping up to be the coolest Roller yet.

[Source: Motor1]