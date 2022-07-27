This is a weird time for the automobile. Not only is the industry switching from internal combustion to electrification at a surprisingly quick rate but body styles are changing and nameplates almost mean nothing anymore. There are Mustang SUVs, electric cars with “Turbo” in their name, and now it seems that the Chevy Camaro—one of the most recognizable sports coupes in history—might become a four-door, all-electric sedan by 2024, according to this report from Motor Trend.

GM hasn’t been shy about its desire to rapidly increase EV production. Its Ultium electric architecture is an impressive one, spawning cars like the Cadillac Lyriq. It’s also highly flexible, which means GM could conceivably create any sort of EV it wants. So it’s no surprise that GM would want to electrify the Camaro. But why switch the Camaro, one of the original pony car coupes, to a four-door sedan? Customers, that’s why.

The First Ever Electric Camaro

The current-gen Camaro is actually a great sports car. It handles well, has great engine options, and is really fun to drive. But no one’s buying it. Same goes for many coupes in the industry. Just ask the BMW Z4. Customers just prefer more practical four-door vehicles, which is why you’re seeing so many four-door coupes, such as BMW’s Gran Coupes and Audi’s Sportback models, and other unique body styles, like the KIA EV6. GM might feel as though the Camaro’s time as a coupe is done but its name can still be useful. I mean, why not? Ford did it with the Mustang Mach-E crossover.

MT’s estimated price for the all-electric Camaro sedan is around $40,000, which will put it within striking distance to the BMW i4. Especially performance models, which we know GM will make. The Ultium platform is capable of putting out 1,000 horsepower SUVs, so a 500 horsepower EV Camaro sedan is certainly possible.

I can already hear the sticky fingers pounding keys to tell me how no self-respecting BMW customer would buy a Camaro. Under normal circumstances, that’s probably true. However, EV buyers tend to be different. One look at any EV forum, Facebook group, or even just social media will show you Tesla customers who are interested in the Hyundai Ioniq 5, BMW customers interesting in the KIA EV6, Porsche customers curious about the BMW i4, and so on. EV customers tend to have a far broader scope of brands they’re interested in.

So, yes, if a BMW i4 eDrive40 customers feels they can get an EV Camaro with double the power and all-wheel drive for ten grand cheaper, you can best you blue and white-colored ass they’re gonna at least test drive one.