For 2022, BMW has prepared not one but two CSL models. We’ve already seen the M4 CSL and we’re months away from discovering the 3.0 CSL. The latter will be a direct successor to this – the original E9. As you can tell, this is no ordinary Coupe Sport Lightweight since it’s been repainted in its 50-year life in Ceylon Metallic with retro-flavored black side graphics. It rides on 14-inch ALPINA wheels and comes with a matching spare wheel.

Currently listed on Bring A Trailer, the car is one of the only 429 left-hand-drive examples to combine the inline-six 3.0-liter engine with a four-speed manual gearbox. It was originally sold as new in Germany before traveling to Sweden where it was refurbished. The seller acquired the 3.0 CSL earlier this year, allegedly from BMW collector Peter Gleeson.

Located in San Anselmo, California, the rear-wheel-drive sports coupe has been driven for only about 61,000 kilometers (38,000 miles). The engine used to make a respectable 200 horsepower and 204 pound-feet of torque back in the day in a car that strived to keep weight in check. For this reason, it has an aluminum hood and trunk lid among other weight-saving measures.

Hopping inside the cabin, one of the previous owners swapped out the OEM front seats for a pair of front Scheel bucket seats wrapped in black leather like the rear bench. The 3.0 CSL comes nicely equipped with wood trim on the door cards, center console, and dashboard, along with a Blaupunkt cassette radio and power-operated rear windows.

With five days to go until the auction ends, the highest bid stands at $75,000. It’s safe to say it’ll reach six figures before the listing expires. As for the new 3.0 CSL, it’ll allegedly cost €750,000 and only 50 will be made, with none of them reaching the United States or so we’ve heard.

Source: Bring A Trailer