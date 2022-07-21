For any Australian customers looking to get into a new 7 Series, in the words of James May, good news! Pricing for the BMW 7 Series and i7 in Australia have been announced, so you’ll know if your pockets are deep enough for such leather-lined luxo-limos. But also, bad news! Because your pockets are going to need to be super deep.

There will only be two models of 7 Series for Australia to start, the BMW 740i and the all-electric BMW i7 xDrive60. The BMW 740i is the entry point into the lineup and starts at AUD $268,900, which is incredibly expensive when converted to USD ($185,407). Admittedly, it does come quite loaded with as-standard kit, including Merino leather, 20-inch wheels, a panoramic sunroof, air suspension, M Sport styling, heated front and rear seats, all of BMW’s fancy driver assistance systems, a 20-speaker Bowers & Wilkins system, rear-wheel steering, and even the crystal glass effect details in the cabin. Yes, that was a mouthful of a sentence but that proves how loaded the car is.

If you want the electric BMW i7, things get even pricier, starting at AUD $297,900 (USD $205,540). However, the i7 is even more loaded from the factory than the 740i. It gets all the same stuff as the 740i, just with 21-inch wheels, a 39-speaker (thirty nine!) 1,965-watt Bowers & Wilkins surround sound system, the 31.3 inch theater screen, the Gran Lusso merino leather/cashmere interior, multi-function rear seats, the ‘Executive Lounge’ rear seat, Hans Zimmer sounds, and even a home charging wall box.

Both cars come available with optional M Sport and Connoisseur Lounge packages. The former is a no-cost option, while the latter costs either $27,900 (740i) or $9,000 (i7).

Australian customers are going to need some very deep pockets if they want the new 7 Series. There’s more to price differences between markets than just punching the conversion into Google but, at the current exchange rates, the BMW 740i costs almost $100,000 more in Australia than it does in the U.S. market. That’s bananas. At least they come super loaded, I guess.

[Source: Drive]