For any Australian customers looking to get into a new 7 Series, in the words of James May, good news! Pricing for the BMW 7 Series and i7 in Australia have been announced, so you’ll know if your pockets are deep enough for such leather-lined luxo-limos. But also, bad news! Because your pockets are going to need to be super deep.

There will only be two models of 7 Series for Australia to start, the BMW 740i and the all-electric BMW i7 xDrive60. The BMW 740i is the entry point into the lineup and starts at AUD $268,900, which is incredibly expensive when converted to USD ($185,407). Admittedly, it does come quite loaded with as-standard kit, including Merino leather, 20-inch wheels, a panoramic sunroof, air suspension, M Sport styling, heated front and rear seats, all of BMW’s fancy driver assistance systems, a 20-speaker Bowers & Wilkins system, rear-wheel steering, and even the crystal glass effect details in the cabin. Yes, that was a mouthful of a sentence but that proves how loaded the car is.

bmw i7 2023 live photos interior design 23 830x554

If you want the electric BMW i7, things get even pricier, starting at AUD $297,900 (USD $205,540). However, the i7 is even more loaded from the factory than the 740i. It gets all the same stuff as the 740i, just with 21-inch wheels, a 39-speaker (thirty nine!) 1,965-watt Bowers & Wilkins surround sound system, the 31.3 inch theater screen, the Gran Lusso merino leather/cashmere interior, multi-function rear seats, the ‘Executive Lounge’ rear seat, Hans Zimmer sounds, and even a home charging wall box.

Both cars come available with optional M Sport and Connoisseur Lounge packages. The former is a no-cost option, while the latter costs either $27,900 (740i) or $9,000 (i7).

Australian customers are going to need some very deep pockets if they want the new 7 Series. There’s more to price differences between markets than just punching the conversion into Google but, at the current exchange rates, the BMW 740i costs almost $100,000 more in Australia than it does in the U.S. market. That’s bananas. At least they come super loaded, I guess.

