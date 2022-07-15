As a car enthusiast, the idea of someone leaving a BMW 2002 in a garage for 20 years to rot physically pains me. Thankfully, Larry Kosilla from AMMO NYC found the derelict 2002 and gave it its first wash in two decades, with the intent to get it looking nice enough for someone to buy it.

To be honest, the BMW 2002 seemed to be in pretty good shape, considering its 20 year dormancy. Sure, its paint was rusty, faded in most areas, and there were quite a few dents. However, AMMO NYC has had far worse looking cars that have sat for less time than the 2002. Thank the fact that it sat inside a garage for its relative decency. The interior was gross, thanks to a mouse nest and quite a bit of garbage but, again, Kosilla and AMMO have seen much, much worse.

Once he was done cleaning the paint, it actually looked pretty good, patina and all. It looked like the sort of 2002 you’d beat around in just for fun, without caring about it looking pretty or stylish. However, after he gave it a bit of a polish, it ended up looking even better. While he couldn’t do too much, without going right through the thin, faded paint, Kosilla was able to bring a bit of life back into the paint.

But what stood out most to me was the interior. When he first got the BMW 2002, its interior almost looked gray. After soaking, scrubbing, steaming, and vacuuming the interior out, though, so much of its blue came back and it looked really good. In fact, it looked so good I would have bought it just for its cool cabin. Its factory Recaro seats looked really cool, too. They’re worn a bit but still awesome for their age.

Obviously, the little 2002 needs a lot more work to be a running, driving example. However, considering how much 2002s cost nowadays, getting such a car for $4,200 seems like a good deal, which is what Kosilla sold it for. It offers a ton of charm and character, while also having a ton of potential to be a special classic.