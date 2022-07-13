Rumors about BMW and McLaren joining forces again after collaborating on the iconic 1990s F1 have been swirling around for several months. Fast forward to today, reputable journalist Georg Kacher from CAR Magazine seems to be in the know about what the two companies are cooking up. Representatives from both automakers reportedly met behind closed doors earlier this year to reach an agreement about some of the preliminary technical details.

The two are apparently partnering on an electric supercar platform that would spawn a model for each brand. However, it wouldn’t be the same vehicle with different badges, but rather cars with distinctive designs inside and out. If true, these will be impressively light (for an EV) as the engineers are allegedly targeting a curb weight of 1,500 kilograms (3,306 pounds). The presumed electric spiritual successor of the M1 could have all-wheel drive courtesy of quad motors making nearly 1,100 horsepower.

CAR suggests BMW’s version might not even be a supercar, but rather a Porsche Taycan rival to replace the BMW 8 Series Gran Coupe. However, this contradicts another report stating the four-door 8er would be the sole surviving member after merging the two-door 4 Series and 8 Series modesl into a reborn 6 Series family. Or maybe it doesn’t? Perhaps the German luxury brand does indeed want to keep the 8 GC alive, but transition the swoopy big sedan to electric propulsion.

If you’re wondering why BMW can’t do this on its own, CAR says the brand wants to benefit from McLaren’s greater carbon fiber expertise. The electric supercar project will reportedly come to life in the 2026 to 2028 timeframe and could spawn a crossover as well. The Woking-based brand has been adamant about staying away from the high-riding segment, but the new leadership might have had a change of heart. After all, even Ferrari is weeks away from unveiling the Purosangue SUV.

Source: Car Magazine