What used to be a perfectly normal 2005 Rolls-Royce Phantom is now a six-wheeled behemoth with custom bulging fenders made from aluminum. Everything after the rear doors was chopped off and the remaining car was then merged with a 2005 BMW 7 Series. That extra set of wheels is installed on the very same rear axle used by the original 7er. Speaking of the alloys, you’re looking at a gargantuan 24-inch Forgiato set with gold-plated brake calipers.

With massive side steps and a sparkly roof rack, this isn’t your typical Phantom VII. Rolls-Royce’s signature Starlight headliner has been implemented on the outside of the roof because the high-riding sedan wasn’t opulent enough. The cabin has been kept the same, except for the leather as the car has been reupholstered while the center of the steering wheel is now covered in authentic crocodile skin leather

Aside from the gold plating under the hood, the car retains its stock V12 engine with 453 hp, which is a decent figure on its own. However, the car is now substantially heavier after adding the third axle and the widebody kit, so let’s just say it won’t break any Nürburgring records anytime soon. It’s especially true with those chunky tires designed for going off-road.

It must have one of the worst turning circles of any car out there and driving it in the city is a real pain given how large it is. Needless to say, fuel economy must be atrocious due to the added bulk and the noise made by the tires is quite obtrusive.

This Phantom-based contraption represents the work of Danton Arts Kustoms. We’d be curious to know whether it’s a true 6×6 like an AMG G63 6×6. If that’s not the case, it means the newly added rear axle is simply dragged along without receiving power from the engine. The man behind this wild build is apparently working on a similar three-axle conversion for the Lamborghini Urus, so it seems rich folk out there believe six wheels are better than four.

Source: Supercar Blondie / YouTube