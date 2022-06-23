At the moment, the Polestar 5 is still very much in the early stages of development. The prototype car Polestar brought to Goodwood doesn’t even have functioning headlights or taillights. What it will have, though, are a couple of in-house electric motors that combine to make a whopping 872 horsepower and 664 lb-ft of torque. With all that power in a midsize four-door body, does that make the Polestar 5 the BMW M5’s most dangerous competitor?

Nothing is officially set in stone, as far as the public is aware, for the next-gen BMW M5. From what we understand, though, it will pack the same hybrid powertrain as the BMW XM. If so, that will give it an “S68” 4.4-liter twin-turbocharged V8, with an electric motor, to make around 700 horsepower. And while that sounds immensely impressive, it’s dwarfed by the Polestar 5’s 872 horsepower. Additionally, not only is the Polestar likely to be more powerful, its all-electric powertrain will make it more high-tech than the M5’s hybrid setup.

It’s also going to look sensational, as the factory-camouflaged car at Goodwood featured seemingly gorgeous body work. That beautiful design will draped around Polestar’s new all-electric architecture, which will feature 800-volt technology, allowing it to charge faster than most EVs. If Polestar can keep its interior looking fresh and update its cabin tech, the Polestar 5 will seriously threaten all of the stodgy Germans.

While it might seem that BMW is planning a hybrid powertrain for the new M5, this Polestar 5 might cause the Bavarians t change their plans. When it debuts, it’s going to be an immensely fast, fantastic looking sedan that will be priced similarly to the M5. Maybe BMW fears Polestar as competition, maybe it doesn’t, but either way this new 5 is going to challenge other automakers to switch their performace cars to EVs.